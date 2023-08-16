James Maddison has already made a good impression at Tottenham Hotspur since signing from Leicester City this summer.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about the 26-year-old’s short time in North London.

James Maddison made the best start possible to his Tottenham career at the weekend.

Although Spurs couldn’t earn three points in Ange Postecoglou’s first game in charge, he’ll be encouraged by their performance.

A 2-2 draw away to Brentford isn’t a bad result and several individuals stood out.

Yves Bissouma was named player of the match and earned plenty of praise after the match.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Micky Van de Ven and Destiny Udogie made solid debuts while Emerson Royal scored a rare Spurs goal.

James Maddison’s debut for Tottenham after joining from Leicester was brilliant, assisting both goals on Sunday.

He ended the match wearing the captain’s armband which shows his importance to Postecoglou already.

That might not come as a surprise to his old teammates at the King Power Stadium.

What Leicester players are now saying about Tottenham star Maddison

The report from The Athletic says that Maddison’s old Leicester colleagues believe he was the natural choice to be vice-captain at Spurs.

He was part of the leadership group at the King Power Stadium which was evident in the way he played towards the end of the last season.

In their 5-3 defeat to Fulham, he was single-handedly trying to win the game for his side, picking up the ball from deep and doing everything possible to earn a much-needed point.

Maddison was part of the group at Leicester who were tasked with ‘building team spirit’ and making sure everyone attended social events, something that will also be important at Tottenham.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham fans will be disappointed that they never got to see Maddison linking up with Harry Kane in a Spurs shirt.

The 26-year-old has shown how good at creating opportunities he is and Kane would have been the perfect striker to finish those chances.

It’s not quite clicked for Richarlison in the same way yet, but Maddison looks like the sort of character who will step up and take control when needed.