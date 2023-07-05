Jurgen Klopp’s friends and old colleagues gave the German coach their views on Dominik Szoboszlai before signing the Hungarian international.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about the conversations that took place.

Liverpool made a last-minute decision to activate Dominik Szoboszlai’s release clause last week.

The attacking playmaker was available for £60m and once Liverpool agreed to pay the fee a deal was relatively straightforward.

It will be interesting to see where Jurgen Klopp plays Szoboszlai once the season starts.

Liverpool have lost several midfielders this summer and the 22-year-old could play in an advanced central role.

However, he’s also comfortable playing on either wing as a wide playmaker, which would make him a very different option to Liverpool’s other forwards.

Klopp sought advice from his friends and colleagues in Germany when considering signing Szoboszlai.

He clearly liked what he saw as the Hungarian prepares for next season in Liverpool’s iconic number eight shirt.

Klopp spoke to friends about Szoboszlai

The Athletic suggest that the reports Klopp received from his friends and old colleagues on Szoboszlai were ‘glowing’.

They specifically referred to his ‘work ethic and leadership qualities’ as key aspects of his game.

This would have been music to Klopp’s ears given how he sets up his team to play.

Liverpool lost James Milner this summer who was widely regarded as a key leader within the squad.

If Szoboszlai can step up into that role, then he’ll be even more valuable to the club.

However, Klopp’s teams have been at their most successful when working incredibly hard out of possession.

Leipzig’s analysts reportedly noted that starting the press off the ball is also one of Szoboszlai’s key skills.

It makes a lot of sense why Liverpool decided to sign Szoboszlai when assessing his skill set.

Klopp clearly put a lot of trust in his friends and he will hope that pays off when it comes to Szoboszlai.

The player was always very keen on a move to Anfield and has now got his wish.