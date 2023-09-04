Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was very pleased with defender Joe Gomez during their 3-0 win over Aston Villa yesterday.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details on Liverpool putting a highly-rated Villa side to the sword at Anfield.

There would have been plenty of Liverpool fans who would have been worried about facing Unai Emery’s side on Sunday afternoon.

Aside from a blip against Newcastle on the opening day of the season, they’ve looked like a serious force.

However, they simply couldn’t deal with Liverpool yesterday who took an early lead through Dominik Szoboszlai.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The Hungarian scored his first goal for the club with a delightful strike from outside the box.

A Matty Cash own goal and Mohamed Salah strike won the game for Liverpool but Klopp would have been delighted with his team’s defensive performance.

With Virgil van Dijk suspended, Trent Alexander-Arnold was handed the captain’s armband and had a sensational game.

However, Klopp was very pleased with Joe Gomez’s performance for Liverpool and showed his appreciation from the touchline.

The 26-year-old was brilliant when called upon last weekend against Newcastle and carried that form into yesterday’s game.

Klopp shows appreciation for Liverpool defender Gomez

The report from The Athletic highlights that Gomez was tasked with trying to keep Aston Villa’s Moussa Diaby quiet.

That’s not an easy task as the French international has already proven to be an effective attacker in the Premier League.

However, Gomez repeatedly won his duels with Diaby, much to the delight of Klopp on the Liverpool touchline.

Klopp was seen ‘applauding enthusiastically’ from the side of the pitch as the centre-back came out on top yesterday.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

With Virgil van Dijk expected to be re-introduced to the side immediately once his ban comes to an end, Klopp has a big decision on his hands.

Joel Matip has been his trusted partner for several years, while there’s plenty of excitement around Ibrahima Konate.

But Joe Gomez is showing why he needs to be considered as a serious option for the Reds this season.

If he can stay fit, he may end up having a big role to play throughout this campaign.