BBC pundit seriously impressed with 24-year-old Liverpool man vs Aston Villa

Pundit Leon Osman was seriously impressed with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold against Aston Villa.

Osman was covering the game for BBC Sport as Liverpool came away with a dominating 3-0 win this afternoon.

Liverpool were coming into the game off the back of a very memorable victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

The two key talking points were Trent Alexander-Arnold staying on the pitch while Virgil van Dijk was given his marching orders.

In the absence of the Dutch giant, Alexander-Arnold led the side out for the first time in the Premier League.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold took the added responsibility in his stride and Leon Osman was seriously impressed with Liverpool’s stand-in skipper.

He recorded another assist for Liverpool’s first goal, his corner evading every Aston Villa defender to find Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian made no mistake with his venomous strike that opened his account for his new club.

Osman impressed with Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold

The BBC’s lead commentator commented that Alexander-Arnold hadn’t played a bad pass all game and Osman said: “You don’t really expect him to.

“I mean his quality is such that I think it’s more of a surprise when he’s having a poor game and when he doesn’t pick his pass out.

“And today he looks like he’s thriving wearing the armband for Liverpool.

“Looks like he wants to be at the heart of every positive move that Liverpool make.

“As soon as Trent Alexander-Arnold gets the ball, every one of them just comes alive, every one of them makes the move.”

Just before half-time, Osman added: “He’s not just off that right-hand side, he’s been terrific.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It says all you need to know about Alexander-Arnold’s developing role that he’s been named in next week’s England squad as a midfielder.

He was pulling the strings all game and Aston Villa simply couldn’t cope with him.

Osman was so impressed with Alexander-Arnold today and he was back to his very best for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp was hailing the 24-year-old in the build-up to the game and will be delighted with his efforts today.