What Jorge Mendes has now told Barcelona in last few hours about ‘exceptional’ Arsenal target

Jorge Mendes has told Barcelona in the last few hours that they will do everything to get a deal for Joao Cancelo across the line – in news which may interest some at Arsenal.

That is according to a report from Sport, which notes that Barca want a deal for the Portuguese to be finalised this week or they will look elsewhere.

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

It seems to remain highly likely that Joao Cancelo will leave Manchester City this summer. The 29-year-old fell out of favour with Pep Guardiola and spent the second-half of last season on loan with Bayern Munich.

Mendes assures Barcelona he’s doing everything to seal Cancelo deal

Barcelona want to bring Cancelo to Camp Nou. But reports from Sport this week claimed that Xavi’s men are aware that Arsenal also want Cancelo.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It would seem that Mikel Arteta’s men have some work to do to catch Barcelona in the race however. Sport is now reporting that Jorge Mendes has a fantastic relationship with the Barca hierarchy.

And in the last few hours, he has informed the Catalan giants that they are doing everything to ensure that he ends up at Barcelona.

Sport adds that Barca ideally want Cancelo on loan with an option to buy, whereas Manchester City would prefer a deal that almost guarantees a permanent departure next summer.

With that, a deadline has been set for Barcelona to get a deal done. If nothing happens by Sunday, another option will be looked at.

Of course, there are often plenty of deadlines which crop up during the transfer window. And often, those deadlines tend to mean little.

But it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are monitoring the situation – particularly after losing Jurriën Timber to injury.

Cancelo is an ‘exceptional‘ player who knows the inverted full-back role better than most. So a lot of Gunners fans would be very excited if they ended the window by securing his signature.