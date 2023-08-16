Barcelona are very much aware that Arsenal want to sign ‘exceptional’ £60m player now

Barcelona are aware of Arsenal being interested in Joao Cancelo, but are optimistic that they will still win the race to sign the Manchester City star.

That is according to a report from Sport, which notes that the Portuguese is Barca’s top target for the final couple of weeks in the transfer window.

Joao Cancelo is one player who will surely move on before the deadline passes. Of course, the ‘exceptional‘ full-back spent the second-half of last season on loan with Bayern Munich after falling out with Pep Guardiola.

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that Cancelo is on Arsenal’s radar. And the Gunners could look to replace Kieran Tierney if the Scotland international is sold, particularly after Jurriën Timber sustained a serious injury at the weekend.

Barcelona aware of Arsenal interest in Cancelo

But it seems that Barcelona believe that they remain on pole position to sign Cancelo. Sport reports that the Catalan giants are aware that Arsenal want the 29-year-old also.

Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

However, Xavi’s men have already agreed personal terms with Cancelo. And they are optimistic that there are not going to be any twists with talks at an advanced stage.

With that, it will be interesting to see what happens if Arsenal do now sell Tierney. With Timber sidelined, the Gunners will be wary of leaving themselves short in that position.

And obviously, Cancelo knows the inverted full-back role better than most. So it is absolutely no surprise that he finds himself on Mikel Arteta’s radar this summer.

Barcelona obviously think that they are in a strong position. But of course, much will depend on what kind of fee Manchester City are looking for, having spent £60 million on him in the first place.

Arsenal have spent plenty in this window. But if Barca hesitate to meet City’s asking price, then perhaps the Gunners will feel that they have an opportunity which is too good to turn down.