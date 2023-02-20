Phil Hay shares if Leeds have responded as links to Javi Gracia emerge











Out of nowhere, Leeds appear to be in talks with former Watford manager, Javi Gracia, about replacing Jesse Marsch as manager.

The Spanish coach is currently out of work after a spell in Qatar, and according to Fabrizio Romano, is now in talks with the Leeds board about becoming the new manager.

Gracia’s name has come from nowhere really. The Whites have tried – and failed – to appoint a host of names into the manager’s position so far. All have been unsuccessful, with Michael Skubala tasked with leading the team for now.

Photo by YOUSEF DOUBISI/AFP via Getty Images

However, this weekend’s defeat at Everton seems to have prompted a change in stance. But according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, there is silence from both Leeds and Gracia as it stands. It’s reported that both have been approached for comment on the situation but both have declined to says anything.

It’s suggested, though, that the club are looking to bring a new manager in before facing Southampton this weekend.

Gracia has enjoyed spells with a number of clubs in Spain, including Malaga and Valencia. He was last seen in England in charge of Watford, where he led them to the FA Cup final in his sole year in charge.

TBR’s View: Leeds fans can expect something soon

It definitely seems like this weekend has prompted the Leeds board into action. Skubala is doing ok but they need a manager and a fresh face might be what’s needed.

Gracia would bring a wealth of experience and he’s also not averse to working in the short-term. He’s never hung around in any job and would appear open to a short project.

The next hours and days look vital for Leeds. Their fans can expect something to be announced before Southampton one way or another. Whether or not that’s good news or not, remains to be seen.