Fabrizio Romano says Leeds now in talks with Javi Gracia as new manager
Leeds United are in talks to appoint former Watford manager Javi Gracia as their new manager, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Leeds board have been looking to bring in a new coach since sacking Jesse Marsch. So far, they’ve failed to do that and have been turned down by a number of big names.
However, defeat to Everton at the weekend has seen the board act and Fabrizio Romano now claims that Leeds are in talks to appoint former Watford boss Gracia.
The 52-year-old Spanish coach is on a list of two to replace Marsch, per Romano’s update on Twitter just now.
Gracia is currently out of work after leaving Qatari outfit Al-Sadd. However, he has a wealth of experience in the game and has managed at a number of clubs.
He’s coached around Spain at the likes of Valencia, Osasuna, and Malaga, while a spell in England with Watford saw him lead them to the FA Cup final.
TBR’s View: Leeds acting quickly but Gracia a surprise
Leeds needed to appoint a new manager but this one has come right out of the blue. Gracia is a good manager and has had a distinguished career, but he’s probably the last name Leeds fans expected to see.
He did ok at Watford at a time when they changed managers a lot. And if he’s a short-term option, then he might be a smart move by Leeds.
Gracia has never really hung around anywhere. His longest spell as a manager came with Malaga, where he lasted a few seasons. In the main, though, he’s stuck around for just a season at a time before moving on.
