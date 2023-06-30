Tottenham interested in hijacking bid to sign ‘quality’ winger who scored four PL goals last season

The latest reports suggest that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in making a move for Manor Solomon during the transfer window.

According to The Evening Standard, Fulham want to try and sign Solomon permanently after having him on loan last season.

The report goes on to say Tottenham are interested in hijacking their ‘free transfer’ bid and are looking to sign Solomon to strengthen their attack.

Solomon scored four goals in the Premier League last season. He also showed other qualities on the ball that would make him a good attacking threat.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham want to sign Manor Solomon

The ‘quality‘ winger would add some much-needed attacking depth at Spurs. They allowed Lucas Moura to leave this summer and therefore need some depth on the wings.

Solomon would be a very decent option for the club from the bench. With new manager Ange Postecoglou being a much more attacking manager than some of Spurs’ recent managers, it is exciting to see the club linked with more attacking players.

The former Celtic boss has a lot of pressure on his plate. Spurs are not competing in Europe next season and the club will want that to be a one-off.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Bringing in more attacking depth would massively help them. We saw times last season when there was not much attacking quality on the bench to turn to.

They need to not just improve the starting team but also the bench players. Therefore signing a player like Solomon seems like an ideal transfer.