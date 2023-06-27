Tottenham Hotspur target James Maddison has already labelled Harry Kane the best striker in world football.

Spurs look set for a massive summer as they bid to trim a bloated squad and build a side in Ange Postecoglou’s image.

Maddison has emerged as a top target for the Aussie boss and it seems that Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign him.

Indeed, The Athletic reported today that Spurs and Leicester are expected to reach an agreement over a deal for the 26-year-old this week.

Spurs were facing competition from Newcastle for Maddison’s signature but they are seemingly pressing ahead with their attempts to land him after the Magpies cooled their interest.

Tottenham have lacked creativity in the middle of the park ever since Christian Eriksen left the club back in 2020 and many will see Maddison as his long-awaited replacement.

And the Leicester star is clearly a huge admirer of current Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

What Maddison tweeted about Kane

Maddison took to Twitter back in 2021 to praise Kane during the European Championships.

The 29-year-old had failed to get on the scoresheet during the early stages of the tournament but went on to bag a vital goal against Germany before scoring two against Ukraine in the quarter-final.

And Maddison jumped to his defence after he had come under some criticism during the group stages.

He wrote: “Harry Kane… best centre forward in world football for me. People tried to talk because he didn’t score for a couple of games but goes back to that old saying, form is temporary but class is permanent.”

Of course, Maddison struggled to break into the England squad a couple of years ago but has since cemented his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

He linked up with Kane for England’s recent international fixtures and Spurs fans will be hoping to see the duo play alongside each other next season.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs as he heads into the final year of his contract, but it seems unlikely that Tottenham will consider a sale this summer.

Spurs will be hopeful that by signing players like Maddison, Kane could be convinced to put pen to paper on a new deal over the coming months.