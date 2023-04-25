'Hammer blow': Pundit claims 29-year-old Arsenal player has got so much worse since Saliba's injury











Arsenal are really missing William Saliba at the moment, and according to Adrian Clarke, Thomas Partey is one player who is really suffering for the Frenchman’s absence.

Indeed, the pundit was speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, and he stated that Partey’s form has been affected by Saliba’s injury, stating that the Ghanaian is having to cover more and more ground in the midfield due to the fact Arsenal can no longer play a high line as effectively.

Of course, the Gunners had been playing a very high line with Saliba in the team due to the fact his pace could cover for any potential issues, but now, with Rob Holding in the team, Mikel Arteta can’t play with the same level of confidence, and that’s affected Partey.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Partey has declined

Clarke gave his verdict on Saliba’s absence.

“With Rob there there is a concern that we need to drop back a couple of yards and we leave a bigger hole. You would also say that Thomas Partey’s form has been affected since Saliba has been out, and that’s because he’s having to cover more ground in the heart of that midfield. The knock-on effect has been massive and it’s a hammer blow isn’t it?” Clarke said.

Everyone effected

Partey’s form has declined since Saliba dropped out of the team, but pretty much every single player in the squad has been affected.

Saliba’s passing has affected the attacking phase for Arsenal, while his postioning, pace and calmness in possession has affected the defensive unit too.

Of course, it’s all hypothetical, but it’s hard to imagine Aaron Ramsdale making that mistake against Southampton over the weekend if Saliba was at the heart of his defence rather than Rob Holding as he’d show for a more simple short passing option without the fear of being pressed.

Saliba is vital to this Arsenal team, and that’s showing now more than ever.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

