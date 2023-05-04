‘What I’ve heard’: Arsenal’s ‘fantastic’ player is fit and ready to start against Newcastle - journalist











Gabriel Magalhaes should be fit and ready to start against Newcastle according to Football London’s Kaya Kaynak.

The journalist was discussing the Brazilian’s injury situation on the View From The Clock End Podcast, and he stated that the defender should be fine to start at the weekend.

Gabriel looked to be in serious pain against Chelsea in midweek, but according to Kaynak, that was an impact injury rather than any sort of structural damage.

Gabriel should be able to play through the pain and he’s set to be ready to start this weekend.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel is fit enough

Kaynak shared what he knows about the ‘fantastic’ defender.

“The explanation of why he kept going down and carrying on it wasn’t a muscular injury it was an ankle injury sustained with an impact with Aaron Ramsdale,” Kaynak said.

Those are usually ones you can run off. Gabriel is a hard guy, he can handle the pain and Arteta was keen not to disrupt the backline anymore than necessary. He’s looking good, he should be ok for Newcastle is what I’ve heard, it’s a positive update.

He’s looking fine and I think he’ll be back in training either tomorrow or today. I think he’s ok, but he’s taken a blow to the ankle and those are tough to run off.”

Boost

This is a massive boost for Arsenal as they come up against a red hot Newcastle United side.

With both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson playing the best football of their lives at the moment, Arsenal need their defence to be water-tight, and with William Saliba already sidelined, they need Gabriel fit and ready to face off against the Magpies.

Luckily, it sounds as though the Brazilian will play, and that is a huge boost for the Gunners as they try to keep the pressure on Manchester City right to the bitter end.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all