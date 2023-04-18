‘He’s fantastic’: Thomas Frank says Arsenal’s £27m player is going to improve so much











Speaking on Premier League Productions, Thomas Frank has been reviewing Arsenal’s game against West Ham at the weekend and he spoke about Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian defender didn’t have his best game against the Hammers, and Frank was rather surprised to see the centre-half struggling on the ball against the east London club.

Indeed, the Brentford manager made it clear that he expected more of Gabriel, claiming that both times he’s played against Arsenal this season the 25-year-old’s composure stood out to him, claiming that he’s a fantastic player who is only going to get better and better.

Gabriel is fantastic

Frank spoke highly of the Arsenal defender.

“Was it Gabriel who played that ball? It is interesting because we’ve played them twice and I think he is a fantastic centre-back and he will get better and better, and in those games he just chested it down and he was calm, composed and he passed,” Frank said.

Been brilliant

Gabriel Magalhaes didn’t have his best game at the weekend, but we can’t allow that to cloud what has been an absolutely remarkable season for the Brazilian.

Indeed, the left-footed centre-back has been bordering on world-class this term, and one bad game shouldn’t define his season.

The fact of the matter is that Arsenal are still at the top of the league, and the £27m defender has played a massive part in that.

As Frank says, he’s a fantastic defender who can still improve so much, and while he was below-par against West Ham over the weekend, it’s hard to pick too many holes in his game this season.

