‘What I’m told’: Fabrizio Romano shares what happened when Fulham tried to sign Man United player on Friday

It was a busy deadline day for a number of clubs in the end but few could match the drama unfolding at Fulham.

The Cottagers spent all day looking for a new midfielder as Joao Palhinha waited in Munich to sign for Bayern. However, the deal collapsed when Fulham couldn’t a replacement for their star man.

One man who Fulham did apparently try for was Manchester United’s Scott McTominay. But according to Fabrizio Romano, things never got going.

Scott McTominay decided not to join Fulham from Manchester United

According to Fabrizio Romano, McTominay was indeed a target for Fulham and they did indeed speak to him.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

However, Romano has said that things never progressed, quite simply because McTominay didn’t want to move to Craven Cottage.

“From what I’m told, Fulham also spoke to the Manchester United midfielder, but he said no to Fulham. So what happened is that the Palhinha deal collapsed because Fulham couldn’t find a replacement,” Romano said in his latest daily briefing for CaughtOffside.

McTominay remained at Old Trafford after the deadline passed and must now wait and see if he plays any part this season. With United signing Sofyan Amrabat though, his place in the squad is looking on even rockier ground.

Fulham deadline day nightmare

The window in general wasn’t great for Fulham really. While they did manage to sign Alex Iwobi late in the day, they lost their top talisman in Aleksandr Mitrovic.

To compound things, Marco Silva’s side were then hammered at Manchester City yesterday and it looks like being a tough old season for them.

With McTominay, it will now be interesting to see how things pan out. It’s clear Erik ten Hag would have let him leave but now he’s stuck and could end up spending another season drifting.