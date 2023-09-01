After Eric Bailly, Fulham have now just made last minute move to sign another Man United player

Fulham are ramping up their own transfer business on deadline day as they prepare to lose star midfielder Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.

Palhinha is over in Germany completing a move to the Bundesliga giants. It’s a huge blow for Fulham, who are now scrambling to replace their star man.

And after Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg apparently rejected the chance to sign for the Cottagers, it seems a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is now on.

According to The Daily Mail’s transfer blog (13:43), Fulham are now making a move for McTominay as they rush to get a new midfielder in before the 11pm deadline.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Fulham had been hoping to get a deal for Hojbjerg over the line but with that move now off, McTominay is next in line.

Of course, Fulham are looking at United for a number of signings. Eric Bailly is another player Fulham are reportedly looking to sign from the Red Devils.

McTominay, meanwhile, has been courted by a number of clubs all summer. He looked to be on his way to West Ham at one point but in the end, that move faded away.

Now, United face a decision on whether they sell McTominay now or keep him. Fulham, of course, will be hoping that they can get the deal done and convince the Scot to move south to London.