Journalist Matt Law has suggested that Giovani Lo Celso has little desire to return to Tottenham Hotspur following his time out on loan this past season.

Law was speaking on Last Word On Spurs as Tottenham prepare for a pivotal transfer window.

Giovani Lo Celso is one of the players with a question mark hanging over him. The Argentinian has spent most of the last 18 months on loan with Villarreal after struggling to impress Antonio Conte.

Of course, Conte has now moved on and been replaced by Ange Postecoglou. So there may be a number of players who are about to be handed a clean slate by the Australian.

Lo Celso not keen on Tottenham return

But Law does not expect Lo Celso to be one of those who sticks around – with the player keen to move on over the next few weeks.

“I think Lo Celso will go and I think he’s had a good loan so they will get some decent money back on Lo Celso, so that makes sense,” he told Last Word On Spurs.

“I don’t think they see him really doing anything at Spurs and from what I am told he doesn’t really want to come back to Spurs. I think the ship has sailed.”

It is going to be tough for Tottenham to recoup anything like the £27.2 million they paid to bring the 27-year-old to North London. Unfortunately, he has only shown glimpses of being that player during his time with Spurs.

There may be takers for him over the coming months. Reports from the Daily Mail have previously claimed that Unai Emery is interested in taking Lo Celso to Aston Villa after managing him at Villarreal.

Obviously, it would not be ideal to sell the midfielder to a Premier League rival. But an English side are surely more likely to be able to offer a fee Tottenham are happy with.

With Postecoglou at the helm, there is always a chance that there will be a few surprises amongst the squad regarding who features prominently next year.

But it does seem that it is going to take quite the turnaround for Lo Celso to be involved with Spurs at the start of the new season.