Aston Villa eyeing 'incredible' 27-year-old Tottenham will now sell











Aston Villa are interested in Giovani Lo Celso, with Tottenham Hotspur open to selling the midfielder in the summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, who suggest that Unai Emery is looking to be reunited with the Argentinian at Villa Park.

Of course, there is a chance that the Villans finish above Tottenham this season. It has been a remarkable rise up the table for Villa. And with that, they can perhaps set their sights on some exciting targets.

Aston Villa eyeing Giovani Lo Celso

It would appear that Emery is preparing to go back to his Villarreal side for one player. According to the Daily Mail, Villa are admirers of Giovani Lo Celso.

Lo Celso actually remains on Spurs’ books, but has spent the season back on loan in La Liga with the Yellow Submarine.

There is potentially a question mark over Lo Celso’s Spurs future now. Tottenham are without a permanent manager. So there is always a chance that the new boss may want to make a decision on the midfielder once they come in.

But the Daily Mail reports that Spurs are currently happy to let the 27-year-old leave. So it would appear that the path could be clear for Emery to make his move.

There is absolutely no question that Tottenham need to overhaul much of their squad this summer. It has been a miserable season for the club. And it will surely get worse before it gets better.

For Villa meanwhile, Lo Celso could be a smart signing. He is a player Jose Mourinho once labelled ‘incredible‘. And he is someone Emery obviously knows well.

Certainly, exciting times lie ahead for the Villans if the club are now able to build on their promising start to life under Emery.