What Heung-Min Son was heard chanting in the dressing room after Tottenham beat Man City











A report from Football.London has shared what Heung-Min Son was heard chanting in the dressing room after Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City.

It was a good day all-round for Spurs as they beat the Premier League champions 1-0 in north London yesterday.

Harry Kane made history by becoming the club’s all-time top goalscorer, while Antonio Conte will have watched on from Italy and he’ll be delighted with performances across the pitch.

The win puts Spurs right back in the mix for a place in the top-four and Son clearly thinks they should be rewarded by Conte.

What Son was chanting after Tottenham beat City

Football.London reports that Son was heard chanting ‘two days off’ in the background while Kane was talking to Conte on the phone.

Sky Sports captured the moment when the Italian congratulated Kane for breaking Jimmy Greaves’ record, where he said he was ‘proud’ of his striker.

But Son clearly feels he and his teammates deserve some rest after putting in a massive shift yesterday.

Son looked bright once again yesterday after bagging a confidence-boosting brace against Preston last weekend.

The 30-year-old’s struggles this season have been well-documented but it seems he is beginning to find his feet once again.

Conte has rewarded his players for brilliant performances in the past as he gave them a day off after they beat Marseille in the Champions League back in November.

Whether the Italian will grant Son’s wish remains to be seen, with a clash against Leicester City just around the corner. Of course, Conte is currently recovering in Italy after undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder.

The Spurs boss was forced to watch on from his homeland but he will be hoping to be back on the touchline for Saturday’s meeting with the Foxes.

