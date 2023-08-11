What Harry Kane actually did on Thursday before deciding he would join Bayern – journalist

So, Harry Kane very much looks like he is finally on his way to Bayern Munich.

Reports this morning are claiming Kane is basically waiting to fly to Munich to complete his deal as Daniel Levy finally buckled to the tune of over £100m for his star man.

For Kane, it means walking away from the club that he’s given so much to. A new start will await in Munich, where trophies should be a given and goals will continue to flow.

However, what a week it has been. The deal for Kane has been on and off all week long and yesterday seemed to very much yo-yo, depending on which reports you took onboard.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

And according to German football expert Christian Falk, the deal could well have crumbled completely, with Kane apparently even going as far as to cancel a medical with Bayern at one point.

“Suddenly Harry Kane hesitated. The star is said to have even cancelled a medical check-up planned for Thursday. At Bayern they heard: There are problems between Kane and Tottenham. And the reason is: money,” Falk wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“Then came the reports from England that it was becoming more and more likely that Kane would fulfil his contract until 2024. That didn’t worry Bayern either. At Bayern, they continue to believe that the deal will work out in the end.”

Kane saga coming to an end

In one of the longest running transfer sagas for some time now, it does indeed look like Kane to Bayern is getting done.

For Tottenham, it’s a huge blow. Not just losing Kane, but losing him on the eve of the new season. For Ange Postecoglou, it’s also a nightmare, given he’s planned all pre-season around having Kane involved.

Of course, the new Spurs boss will march forward. That’s just how he is. But without Kane, it’s hard to see Tottenham coming anywhere near the top four.