Alasdair Gold now shares what Tottenham sources have just told him about Harry Kane

Harry Kane to Bayern Munich has, within one morning, turned into the transfer saga of the century.

Fabrizio Romano said it was a done deal, Sky Sports then claimed that there was a late twist in the tale in that Kane did not have permission to head to Germany, and now, Alasdair Gold has shared what he knows of the situation.

Gold has always been one of the most trusted sources on Tottenham news in recent years, and anything he hears from the club can almost be taken as gospel.

According to Gold, Tottenham are now saying that Kane has been given permission to fly to Germany this morning.

Kane does have permission to head to Germany now, and it looks like this deal may be sealed in the coming hours

Of course, things can change very quickly, and with Daniel Levy heading up negotiations you can never discount a late twist.

Kane did want this all to be sorted before this weekend, and it sounds as though he may now get his wish as he’s been given the greenlight to head to Germany to make this move.

Interestingly, Alex Crook from TalkSPORT has also stated that Kane has permission to go to Germany, while Sky Sports are also saying the same now.

It looks as though it may just be a matter of hours before Kane is a Bayern Munich player.

This is the end of an era for Tottenham, and there may not be a dry eye in north London once this deal is announced.