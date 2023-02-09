What Gabriel Martinelli has said about Barcelona's Ansu Fati amid Arsenal links











Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Barcelona forward Ansu Fati this summer, and Gabriel Martinelli happens to be a good friend of his.

The talented Spanish youngster burst onto the scene in Catalunya back in the 2019/20 season. He became a star at Barca, so much so that they handed him a contract with a release clause of €1 billion (£892m).

Sadly, Fati has now fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona under Xavi.

Gabriel Martinelli and Arsenal target Ansu Fati are friends

Cadena Cope reported yesterday that Arsenal had made contact with Ansu Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes to enquire about the youngster’s situation ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

The 20-year-old has started just nine games in all competitions under Xavi this season. That’s not enough at all for a player as talented as him, and the report claims he’s slightly worried about his position at the club now.

It looks like Arsenal want to take advantage of Fati’s situation, and if Mikel Arteta asks Martinelli for his opinion, we’re sure the Brazilian will give him a glowing recommendation about the Barcelona man.

Before joining Arsenal, Martinelli spent a little while on trial at Barcelona. The Catalans didn’t think he was good enough to sign him, but the Gunners number 11 struck a friendship with Fati.

He told Marca in 2020: “They (Barcelona) were very good, I made the most of it and did my best. Seeing how they train, knowing the structure of the club, the city … was a dream come true too.

“I even trained with Ansu Fati and we became friends.

“He helped me a lot there and now he’s playing on the main team. He is a boy who deserves everything good that is happening to him. He is super humble and welcomed me super well there.”

TBR View:

Arsenal only just signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Hove Albion, and the Belgian is a very useful player for Mikel Arteta.

He can play anywhere across the front three and also as a number 10, and that sort of versatility is one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners went and signed him last month.

Fati is not too dissimilar. The 20-year-old can play across the front three as well, and the fact that he’s nowhere near his prime yet makes him a very attractive option for Arsenal, who love signing talented young players.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Fati, but if Arsenal can sign him from Barcelona in the summer, they should.

