Arsenal have made contact with Jorge Mendes to learn about the situation concerning Ansu Fati with the youngster starting to be a little worried about his position in the Barcelona side, according to a report from Cadena Cope.

The Spain international has featured in every La Liga game this season. However, he has only completed 90 minutes once in the top-flight. And he has only come on for the final 10 minutes of the last two fixtures.

It seems that that has left doubts over Fati’s future at Camp Nou. According to Cadena Cope, those around the 20-year-old are a little concerned that he does not have a prominent place in Xavi’s plans.

It also appears that a number of clubs have picked up on those concerns. In fact, Cadena Cope reports that Arsenal and Manchester United have made contact with Mendes to ask about his situation.

Unsurprisingly, there is yet to be a formal offer for the starlet. But it certainly appears to be a situation that Arsenal will monitor over the remaining months of the season.

Fati wants to be successful with Barca. So it is not going to be easy to lure him away from Catalonia in the coming months. But obviously, he will not want to be a peripheral figure either.

Arsenal have experience of signing young players from Barca. The deals for the likes Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin proved to be masterstrokes.

Much has changed at the Emirates since. But Arsenal have done some outstanding work in the market over the last few years. And that has left Mikel Arteta with a team which is now leading the way in the Premier League.

It is an exciting time to join the Gunners. So if Fati decides to leave anytime soon, a move to Arsenal may well appeal.

Xavi has suggested that he is a ‘spectacular‘ talent. So it would be quite something if Arsenal brought him to North London in the future.