What Gabriel Jesus was spotted doing in the tunnel after Arsenal's win yesterday











Arsenal produced another brilliant display yesterday, as Eddie Nketiah last-gasp flick earned the Gunners three huge points.

A report from The Athletic has outlined what happened after the final whistle at The Emirates.

The atmosphere was absolutely electric towards the end of the match, as Arsenal dominated proceedings.

Lisandro Martinez’s equalizer could have cranked up the pressure on the home side yesterday.

Instead, Arsenal took control of proceedings, and pinned Manchester United back in their own half.

David de Gea produced a fine save to deny Nketiah with just a few minutes remaining.

But the young forward had the last laugh, as he instinctively guided Martin Odegaard’s scuffed effort on target.

The Athletic have now shared what Gabriel Jesus did in the tunnel after the game finished.

His absence has thrust Nketiah into the spotlight and he’s stepped up brilliantly.

He’s now the Gunners top scorer in all competitions, despite only starting his first league game on Boxing Day.

What Gabriel Jesus did in the tunnel yesterday

The report states that, ‘In the emotional eruption of the final whistle, Gabriel Jesus in his shiny puffer coat beamed by the side of the pitch to greet his team-mates when they made their way to the tunnel.

‘This was bear hug territory. When Jesus caught up with his mate Oleksandr Zinchenko — a man so pumped up he played as if this particular game was personal — they leapt into a chest bump and screamed into each other’s faces.’

The former Man City pair have transformed Arsenal on and off the pitch.

Arteta has admitted that Jesus is still acting as a leader at the training ground, despite his injury.

Fabregas has blown away by how good Zinchenko was yesterday, it was arguably his best performance in an Arsenal shirt.

The pair, alongside Arteta, experienced plenty of success during their time at The Etihad.

They’ve carried that mentality with them to Arsenal, and it’s clearly had a hugely positive effect.

Jesus appears to care deeply about the fate of his new club, and his reaction in the tunnel yesterday says it all.

He’ll be hoping he’s back as quickly as possible to contribute to their brilliant title challenge.

