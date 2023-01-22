Cesc Fabregas raves about Zinchenko after Arsenal beat Manchester United











Arsenal won it late on today against Manchester United as Eddie Nketiah got his big moment to keep the Gunners five clear of Man City.

The pressure was on after City had beaten Wolves with ease 3-0 earlier in the day. And after falling behind against United, the pressure was increased further on Mikel Arteta’s men.

However, they responded well through a goal from Nketiah, before Bukayo Saka got a second. But Lisandro Martinez looked to have rescued a point for United, only for Nketiah to strike again late on.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

During the goal celebrations, £30m signing Oleksandr Zinchenko was seen going wild. And speaking on Sky Sports after the game, former Gunner Cesc Fabregas was full of praise for the Ukrainian.

“Zinchenko, I mean what a game. The way he sees football for a full-back. I know exactly why Mikel bought him. His intelligence is helping Arsenal so much,” Fabregas said on Sky Sports.

Zinchenko has been lauded by many this season as a game changer for Arsenal. Playing as a left-back, the former City ace often steps into the midfield to create overloads. Indeed, it was him doing this which helped get the late goal for Nketiah.

TBR’s View: Zinchenko pure class for Arsenal

What a signing this is has turned out to be for Arsenal. Zinchenko has gone from a player who City couldn’t always guarantee starts, to an Arsenal star who is now essential to their success.

Zinchenko was brilliant once more today and his passion summed up the feeling at Arsenal at the moment.

Along with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and others, Zinchenko is leading the title charge. If he can keep on producing as he is, and stay fit, then Arsenal’s chances of snatching this title get better by the week.