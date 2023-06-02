What football insiders are now saying about Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham











Tottenham seem to be focussed on landing Ange Postecoglou as their new manager as they wait for Celtic’s season to finish before making their move.

Postecoglou’s fine work with Celtic has been noted by Spurs and Daniel Levy. And after an exhausting search which has seen a whole host of names linked, it looks like Tottenham might be settling on the Aussie.

Tottenham edging towards Ange Postecoglou

Relatively unknown on these shores until his move to Celtic, Postecoglou has led Celtic to dominance over Rangers.

However, there could be some scepticism about his appointment at Spurs from a few, as well as a few questions from the man himself about the Spurs project.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

That’s according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, who writes in his latest Reading the Game column about the feeling around Postecoglou to Tottenham right now.

“If it is Postecoglou, he will face some scepticism over whether he is ready to make the leap from the Scottish league in 2023 to one of the Premier League’s wealthier club but that is not a view shared within the game,” Delaney said.

“The Australian has a lot of admirers and it is seen as an astute choice. The one big question may be whether he fully decides on Tottenham.”

Time will tell once more

Spurs fans won’t be getting over excited here just yet. They’ve been here this summer already with the likes of Nagelsmann and others, so until he’s stood having his official photos taken, Spurs fans won’t over do it.

Postecoglou does seem to be a manager who Spurs are right to look at. A calm and composed figure but with a certain air about him, the big Aussie should be able to kick this Tottenham squad into gear.

However, it’s a case of wait and see for Spurs fans. Things can quite easily break down when Mr Levy is involved and Tottenham supporters will be holding their breath for some time yet.