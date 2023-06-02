Report: Tottenham board now know 'fantastic' manager is available if Ange Postecoglou turns them down











Tottenham seem to be closing in on the appointment of Ange Postecoglou, but as all Spurs fans know, there’s no such thing as a done deal until a contract is signed.

Indeed, if we believed every rumour of this nature than the likes of Paulo Fonseca and Arne Slot would have been in charge of Tottenham at various points in recent years.

Postecoglou does seem to be edging closer to the Tottenham job, but as any Spurs fan will tell you, there can still be twists and turns in this story.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Luckily, Tottenham do have alternative options in mind, and according to The Daily Mail, Spurs’ board are now aware of Marcelo Gallardo’s availability.

The Argentine manager may not be the biggest name, but make no mistake about it, he’s a world-class coach. He already has a statue outside of Estadio Monumental, the stadium of River Plate, and you don’t earn that type of accolade if you’re not a very special manager.

Indeed, River Plate are one of the most historic clubs in world football, and the fact that they’ve decided to cast the ‘fantastic‘ manager in bronze just goes to show what an amazing job he did over in Buenos Aires.

Of course, success in South America doesn’t always translate to the Premier League, but you would say that someone with this type of pedigree is worth a shot.

Tottenham’s first choice still appears to be Postecoglou – someone who has tasted plenty of success in the British Isles, but they may well go for more of a left field appointment of Postecoglou goes the same way as Arne Slot and decides against a move to north London at the eleventh hour.

Gallardo is a name to keep in the back of your mind if this Postecoglou move begins to go pear-shaped.

Photo by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Show all