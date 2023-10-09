What Erling Haaland said about Arsenal before kick off yesterday now looks very foolish

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has now been in the spotlight for comments he made prior to a defeat to Arsenal yesterday.

Haaland appeared confident that City would be able to get the job done at the Emirates, just like any other game.

The striker was speaking to Sky Sports during their live coverage of the game.

And when Haaland was asked about his preparation for the match and a plan to beat Arsenal, he admitted he had given it little thought.

Haaland said: “I don’t know, I didn’t think too much about it [Arsenal] to be honest.”

The interviewer then asked: “Is that the right mindset, then?”

Haaland replied: “We come here and play our game and that’s the focus I think.”

And these comments will now be enjoyed by Arsenal fans who may think Haaland and City took their side lightly.

William Saliba ended up doing a fantastic job marshaling Haaland throughout the game, who surprisingly mustered no xG in the 90 minutes.

Bukayo Saka was one Arsenal teammate who was in awe of Saliba’s performance.

Haaland appeared to suggest Arsenal was just another game for City

Of course, there is the possibility that Haaland was downplaying City’s plan, he doesn’t have to reveal all.

But he was pretty convincing in his depiction of a striker not at all phased by the team or players he was facing.

Which is particularly surprising given the exciting duels that Saliba and Haaland have had in the past.

However, yesterday was Arsenal’s day to finally triumph over their new rivals in the league.

And it was of course Gabriel Martinelli’s goal that was the difference between the sides, even if it had a big element of fortune.

Nonetheless, Arsenal fans will be very happy to see their side get one over on City and Haaland ahead of the international break.

Arsenal will soon return from the break with tricky away fixtures to Chelsea and then Sevilla in the Champions League.