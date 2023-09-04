Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar couldn’t hide his excitement in the tunnel as his side defeated Manchester United yesterday.

In a video released by the club on social media, the player’s reactions can be seen after a dramatic last-minute win against their Champions League rivals.

In the 95th minute, it appeared as though the spoils were going to be shared between Arsenal and Manchester United.

However, Declan Rice stepped up to score his first goal for his new club at the back post after a corner from Bukayo Saka.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

There was pandemonium in the stands, but it got even better a few minutes later as Gabriel Jesus hit the visitors on the break before scoring past Andre Onana.

It was easily Arsenal’s best result of the season so far and keeps them within two points of Manchester City at the top of the table.

After the match, Edu Gaspar was spotted in the tunnel waiting for the Arsenal players to arrive after they enjoyed the celebrations at full-time on the pitch.

He was as thrilled as the players when they came off the pitch and wanted to congratulate two players in particular.

Edu delighted with Arsenal players in the tunnel

In the video shared by Arsenal, the players were all delighted with the result and celebrating as they entered the dressing room.

At the end of the clip, Edu can be seen hugging Gabriel Martinelli before he heads off to the dressing room.

He’s then seen congratulating Gabriel Jesus after his late goal secured three points for Arsenal yesterday.

Edu has had a very busy summer and plenty of Arsenal fans will be pleased with the business he did.

Although it was a huge fee, getting a move for Declan Rice over the line with Manchester City sniffing around is already looking significant.

There are still question marks over Kai Havertz, while the long-term injury suffered by Jurrien Timber is incredibly unlucky.

However, as Edu showed in the tunnel yesterday, he’s got a great relationship with the Arsenal squad.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

If there’s one criticism, some fans would like to see Arsenal’s unwanted players moved on faster and for more money.

He couldn’t find a suitable club for Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares for example.

However, the revolution of the squad under Edu and Arteta has been extraordinary in the past couple of years.