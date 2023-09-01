Arsenal are now seriously considering releasing Nicolas Pepe as they look to get his wages off the books.

A report from the Daily Mail has shared that the Ivorian international is struggling to find a move away from the club.

Arsenal have to find a way to get rid of at least half a dozen senior players in the next few hours.

They will still have a backup option available to them as the Saudi Arabian transfer window closes next week.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, they won’t want to rely on that to move on some of their higher earners.

Another player Arsenal are considering releasing alongside Nicolas Pepe is Cedric Soares.

The Portuguese defender has also struggled to find a new club this summer after a failed loan move to Fulham.

Arsenal considering releasing Pepe

The report from the Daily Mail suggests the winger is currently unable to find a new club with this evening’s deadline looming.

They believe that there was potential interest from Turkish side Besiktas but an offer hasn’t materialised.

The £140,000-a-week forward hasn’t been of use to Mikel Arteta for some time.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s first choice on the right wing and there are several decent backups already available to Arteta.

Arsenal will only be considering releasing Pepe if there are no other options on the table.

Unfortunately, that appears to be the case right now.