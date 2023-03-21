What Declan Rice said in the background as Arsenal's Bukayo Saka arrived at England camp











Declan Rice has been seen winding up Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after joining up with the England squad on international duty.

In a video shared on England’s official YouTube channel, the squad were meeting up for the first time since the World Cup.

The camaraderie within the England squad under Gareth Southgate has been amazing to see.

It’s created a lot of positive goodwill among England fans after several near misses in recent tournaments.

The World Cup in Qatar is far enough in the past that any lingering disappointments have now gone.

The squad will be fully concentrating on the task now at hand which is qualifying for the European Championships next year.

They face two tough sides in Italy and Ukraine, but many of Southgate’s squad are in great form.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka is arguably England’s most in-form player, and Declan Rice and co. will be relying on him to put in two top performances.

However, not before the West Ham captain can have a small dig at him as he arrived at St. George’s Park.

Rice winds up Saka as he joins up with England teammates

In a video of the squad arriving at England’s training base, the 21-year-old is one of the last to arrive.

Saka walks into a room with Declan Rice and England teammate Luke Shaw.

Rice can then be heard saying: “Bro, he’s been on FaceTime with Kim Kardashian, he doesn’t want us anymore!”

Saka then replies, “Do you want me to say hello to you or not?” as he gets annoyed with Rice.

The pair clearly get on very well, with Rice regularly liking Saka’s Instagram posts.

Rice has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months, and could be one of their top transfer targets.

Their obvious chemistry will be a good sign going forward if they do link up at The Emirates.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

However, before then, Saka has a Premier League title to try and win, and Rice has to avoid relegation with his boyhood club.

The pair now both have welcome distractions as England get their next qualifying campaign underway.

Show all