Declan Rice 'likes' Bukayo Saka Instagram post as Arsenal beat Manchester United











Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-2 today at The Emirates and a certain Declan Rice was quick to appear to like what he saw.

The Gunners saw off United thanks to a last minute Eddie Nketiah winner in the end. It was Nketiah’s second of the day, after Bukayo Saka had scored in the middle of his strikes.

On the day, Saka was one of the best players on the pitch. The England winger is coming into his own and was rightly lauded by the likes of Keane and Neville on co-comms and punditry.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal edging towards winning the league bodes well for future transfer windows. And one of the players being linked lately is West Ham’s Declan Rice. The Hammers star is being looked at by Arsenal for the summer.

And after Bukayo Saka had posted on Instagram just after full-time, Rice was there in minutes to ‘like’ Saka’s post, in what could be considered a nod to how impressed he is with Arsenal right now.

Reports over the weekend had suggested Rice is leaning towards signing for Arsenal over Chelsea now.

And with the Gunners putting on such a display today and firmly in the running to be champions, Rice might be more tempted than ever.

TBR’s View: Rice loving Arsenal performances

Sure, it’s only a ‘like’ on an Instagram page and you can read into that what you like. But there is no doubting this Arsenal side are impressive.

The likes of Declan Rice are clearly sitting up and taking notice. The Gunners look Champions Elect, and if they keep grinding like this, then the wins will keep coming.

The links to Rice are big as well. If they can sign him ahead of Chelsea, then it’s a massive move. He also improves the team further, despite their quality already.