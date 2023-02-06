What Pedro Porro and Arnaut Danjuma were spotted doing on pitch at full-time after Tottenham beat City











Tottenham picked up a huge win yesterday as they beat Manchester City 1-0 thanks to Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal.

The win moved Spurs back to within touching distance of the top four. And with Antonio Conte due to return this week after surgery, the club is set up nicely for the Italian to push things on further.

Of course, Conte will also return and have a new player to work with. Pedro Porro didn’t get on the pitch yesterday, nor did fellow new signing Arnaut Danjuma.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

However, the pair appear to be settling in with ease. And after Porro was seen laughing and joking with Heung-Min Son in training, it appears Danjuma is a fan of the South Korean too.

In a clip doing the rounds on social media after Tottenham beat City, both Danjuma and Porro can be seen laughing and joking with Son on the pitch. Both appear in high spirits, and both appear keen to congratulate the forward on another good performance.

Certainly, for Conte looking on, it will be good to see his new players forming a quick bond with one of his star players.

TBR’s View: Danjuma and Porro will make a difference for Tottenham

Spurs got themselves a big boost back in January 2022 and they look like they’ve got another boost here as well.

Both Porro and Danjuma appear to have settled in nicely already. That in itself is a big thing for new players, and from there they should be able to kick on on the field as well.

Spurs fans will be delighted when Porro gets his debut. He’s an exciting talent. Danjuma, too, can contribute off the bench as well.

All in all, things are looking up for Spurs. There seems to have been a corner turned, and the results are following.