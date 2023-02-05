Pedro Porro already appears to have become huge friends with Heung-Min Son at Tottenham











Tottenham take on Manchester City later on today and there could well be a debut for new signing, Pedro Porro, during the 90 minutes.

Porro finally got his move to Tottenham done just before the deadline. Spurs had chased the Sporting Lisbon ace all window and in the end, buckled and agreed to pay the reported £39m release-clause.

Of course, whether or not we see Porro in from the start remains to be seen. But looking at footage of the Spurs newboy in training, it appears he’s settling in just nicely. Particularly, it seems, with Heung-Min Son.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

In a clip doing the rounds on social media this weekend, Porro can be seen enjoying his Tottenham training to the full.

And alongside him in those training clips is Spurs star Son, who seems to have gone out of his way to make sure Porro feels immediately welcome at Hotspur Way.

Porro will be playing on the opposite side to Son when he does get his chance. But if he can show the attacking prowess he did at Sporting, then he could end up laying on a fair few assists for the ‘electric‘ Son.

TBR’s View: Son and Porro can shine for Tottenham

We’ve seen with today’s opponents Manchester City how effective it can be having good players out wide. Porro will be a massive new signing for Spurs, and he should get forward plenty.

That can only help Son out. Much like we’ve seen Raheem Sterling do for years at City before he moved on, there are tap ins galore to be had if you can get your wing-backs high up and the opposite winger attacking the back post.

Son remains a vital player for Tottenham. Getting him back in form is key to their entire top four hopes. Porro, too, can be another key cog.