What Daniel Levy really thinks about the Tottenham fans chanting about him recently











A report from The Athletic has shared what Daniel Levy really thinks about what the Tottenham Hotspur fans have been chanting about him recently.

The Tottenham chairman has come under increased scrutiny over the past couple of months after an underwhelming campaign to date.

The club’s majority shareholders, ENIC, have delivered just one trophy since taking over the club back in 2001.

Spurs fans have grown increasingly dissatisfied after some questionable decisions from the board, with their approach in the transfer market being called into question.

The discontent has led to sections of the Tottenham fan base calling for Levy to leave the club during recent games. And it seems that Levy does take notice of what the Spurs fans think of him.

Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

What Levy thinks about the Tottenham fans’ chants

The Athletic reports that Tottenham supporters displayed banners in protest against the current ownership outside the stadium before their clash with Manchester City this month.

The outlet notes that Levy does actually care about the fans’ opinions, but it is unlikely that any ‘Levy out’ or ENIC out’ chants will force him and Joe Lewis into selling the club.

Of course, reports surfaced yesterday that Iranian-American billionaire, Jahm Najafi, is preparing a $3.75bn takeover bid for Tottenham.

The Financial Times claims that Najafi, chairman of MSP Sports Capital, is working with a consortium to prepare the structure of the huge bid. Spurs are expected to receive the offer in the coming weeks.

But Levy is focused on delivering success on the pitch at Tottenham after opening the new stadium and coming through the pandemic, The Athletic notes.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It seems likely that there will be a huge change at Tottenham in the near future, with CBS Sports reporting last month that Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) held exploratory talks with Levy over a minority investment in Tottenham.

The talks with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi have seemingly gone quiet, but Spurs remain an attractive opportunity for potential buyers.

It’s no secret that Tottenham fans are keen for a change at board level in order to see their club compete at the top-end of the table. But it remains to be seen whether any potential investors can match ENIC’s demands, with Joe Lewis reportedly valuing the club between £4-£4.5bn.

Show all