How much Joe Lewis is ready to sell Tottenham for, amid rumours of takeover bid











The Daily Mail has shared how much Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis is ready to sell the club for, amid rumours of a takeover bid.

Spurs’ majority shareholders, ENIC, own 86.58 per cent of the club (Club’s official website) and it’s fair to say that fans have become disgruntled with the current ownership model over the past few years.

A 15-year trophy drought coupled with questionable decisions in terms of recruitment and managers has led to Spurs fans calling for a change.

CBS Sports reported last month that Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) held exploratory talks with Daniel Levy over a minority investment in Tottenham.

While the talks with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi have seemingly gone quiet, another investor is readying a bid to buy the club.

The Financial Times reported today that Iranian-American billionaire, Jahm Najafi, is preparing a $3.75bn takeover bid for Tottenham. But it seems that the offer will fall short of ENIC’s valuation.

How much Joe Lewis is ready to sell Tottenham for

The Daily Mail reports that Lewis values Tottenham between £4bn-£4.5bn amid the possibility that Najafi could be about to launch a bid worth £3.1bn.

The outlet notes that sources have described the possibility of a sale at £3.1bn as ‘impossible’.

The report from the Financial Times claims that Najafi, chairman of MSP Sports Capital, is working with a consortium to prepare the structure of the huge bid. Spurs are expected to receive the offer in the coming weeks.

It is noted that a possible takeover could mean that the new owners spend more in order to see Tottenham challenging for the Premier League title.

Spurs fans will undoubtedly be excited by this news after many have become dissatisfied with ENIC’s approach over the past few years.

But it seems that Najafi will have to offer significantly more than what is being reported in order to convince Lewis to sell up.

ENIC have not publicly put the club up for sale and they will be in no rush to do so, unless an offer meets their valuation.

