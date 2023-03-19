What Antonio Conte told the Tottenham board about his rant after the Southampton game











Football.London reports that Antonio Conte has indicated to the Tottenham Hotspur board that his post-match comments yesterday were aimed solely at the players.

Conte was left furious after his side surrendered a 3-1 lead against Southampton yesterday.

Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic had seemingly wrapped up an important three points for Tottenham after Pedro Porro’s first-half effort was cancelled out by Che Adams.

But a late collapse led to Spurs dropping two points on the south coast as Theo Walcott and James Ward-Prowse both struck late.

Conte was unhappy with the decision to award Southampton a penalty in stoppage time, but he was less pleased with his side’s display on the day.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Italian branded his players ‘selfish’ after the game and questioned their commitment to the club.

One part of his explosive post-match rant gained plenty of attention as he had seemingly called the club out over their lack of silverware.

He said: “Tottenham’s story is this. 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why?”

But Conte has reportedly told the Tottenham board that his post-match comments were aimed at the players, rather than the owners.

What Conte told the Tottenham board about his rant

Football.London reports that Conte highlighting the club’s failures over the past 20 years will not have gone down well with the Tottenham hierarchy.

But the outlet notes the Italian has clarified to the Spurs board that his comments were aimed ‘solely at the players’.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Conte’s future at Tottenham has been a hot topic over the past few weeks and that will only intensify after his comments yesterday.

The 53-year-old did speak some home truths and while it may impact his relationship with some of the players, many Spurs fans will resonate with what he said.

Daniel Levy and the powers that be at Tottenham now face a big decision over the Italian’s short-term future.

