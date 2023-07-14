Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy reportedly held a meeting with Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen yesterday to discuss a deal for Harry Kane.

The Englishman has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs. He is a wanted man, and Bayern Munich are really pushing to sign him this summer.

German outlet BILD and The Athletic have both shared the latest on the situation now.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Daniel Levy and Bayern Munich CEO held a ‘secret meeting’ to discuss Harry Kane

Harry Kane has made no secret of his desire to win trophies, and unfortunately for him, that hasn’t happened in his Tottenham career so far.

To make things worse, Spurs won’t play in any European competition next season. A player of Kane’s stature not playing in Europe would be such a big shame.

Bayern, who will be in the Champions League, are trying to give Kane a route out, and reports have claimed the Englishman is open to joining the German champions as well.

Now, BILD claim Daniel Levy and Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen held a ‘secret meeting’ yesterday to discuss a deal for Kane. Ornstein confirmed the same on The Athletic, but he claimed the Germans made no offer and Tottenham didn’t quote an acceptable price either.

Bayern don’t plan on giving up just yet, but convincing Levy to sell his best player is easier said than done.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

TBR View:

The Harry Kane transfer saga will not end until the window shuts.

The Englishman, branded as an ‘underrated‘ player by Jose Enrique (Instagram Story, 7th June 2022), is one of the best strikers in the world. He is absolutely elite, and it is no surprise that he’s attracting interest from numerous top clubs.

Bayern Munich are pushing the most as things stand, and the fact that Levy agreed to what has been described as a ‘secret meeting’ should give them some optimism.

However, if the Germans don’t table a mammoth bid, there’s no way Levy will sanction this move.