What Ben White was spotted doing at full-time after Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City last night











A video circulating on social media has shown what Arsenal defender Ben White did at full-time against Manchester City yesterday.

Tempers almost boiled over last night as Manchester City strengthened their Premier League title hopes.

It was the biggest match of the season for both sides and they came into the game in very different form.

Arsenal had gone three matches without a win, drawing each match as they let their lead at the top of the table slip away.

Manchester City, on the other hand, had won their last six games going into the clash at The Etihad.

Photo by Isaac Parkin – MCFC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

They showed they why Arsenal fans were so worried about this fixture with a dominant display.

They simply couldn’t deal with the combination of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Ben White’s reaction to Arsenal’s defeat at full-time summed up the game for the visitors.

There was a sudden realisation that the title had potentially slipped away last night.

Arsenal defender White’s full-time reaction

The video shared on Twitter shows Ben White tracking down Phil Foden before squaring up to him.

Foden then pushes him away, before Bernardo Silva and the rest of the Arsenal and Manchester City players arrive at the scene.

Foden goes away to talk to Bukayo Saka, but at this point both squads have surrounded White.

The £50m defender wasn’t the only Arsenal player who was getting frustrated last night.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jack Grealish and Granit Xhaka kept clashing off the ball too.

Arsenal have always been a passionate team, particularly under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has always struggled to hide his emotions on the touchline, although he wasn’t the most animated person last night.

White’s reaction at full-time showed what it meant to the Arsenal players losing in that manner.

Not only were Man City the better team, they showed the gulf in qualify between the two sides.

Arsenal are very much a team on the rise though, with plenty of young players who will keep getting better.

The question is if and when they can reach the level of consistency that last night’s opponents show every season.

Show all