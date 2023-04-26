Jack Grealish caught scraping with £30m Arsenal player off camera tonight











Commentator Darren Fletcher spotted Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Manchester City winger Jack Grealish scraping tonight.

Covering the game for BT Sport, the eagle-eyed Fletcher watched the two passionate characters going at each other.

It’s understandable why Granit Xhaka was frustrated after Arsenal first-half performance.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

They were lucky to only be two goals behind the hosts at the break.

Kevin de Bruyne’s brilliant goal curled around Aaron Ramsdale after some neat build-up play from Erling Haaland.

John Stones then doubled the hosts lead with a pinpoint header that was initially ruled out for offside.

Arsenal barely created a chance and Ederson wasn’t really tested by their dynamic attack.

Not only that, the Gunners struggled to even keep hold of the ball as Manchester City controlled the game.

Tempers boiled over just before half-time, with Ruben Dias kicking out at Ben White.

However, things were already heating up when Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and Jack Grealish clashed during a break in play earlier in the half.

Emotions were running high in what was the biggest league game of the season for both sides.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Xhaka and Grealish scraping during potential title decider

Darren Fletcher shared what he spotted off-the-ball during a break in play, saying: “While you were watching the replay some of the City players have gone for a drink but Jack Grealish has been involved with some pushing and shoving with Granit Xhaka.”

The £30m midfielder doesn’t exactly have a reputation for being a calm, collected player on the pitch.

His disciplinary record has been much improved this season, but it was clear to see why he was frustrated.

He could barely get involved in the game, with Manchester City controlling proceedings.

John Stones’s goal just before half-time couldn’t have come at a worse time for Mikel Arteta.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

He would have been getting ready to deliver a message to his team that a one-goal deficit can be easily overturned.

However, Manchester City’s brilliant home record, especially when two goals up, would have dampened their spirits.

Arteta would have hoped Xhaka would concentrate that energy into playing football, rather than scraping with Grealish.

The pair came together again after an Arsenal corner in the second-half, but by this point the hosts were already 3-0 up and cruising.

