What Bayern insiders are now fearing after Hoeness comments on Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are still trying to sign Harry Kane but there are now fears within the German club that things might have got too public.

The German outfit’s pursuit of Kane is well-documented in the media but so far, no deal has been struck, with Daniel Levy once again holding firm.

However, Bayern do feel they can get Kane in. But that was before their honorary president, Uli Hoeness, made some public comments on Kane last week.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

“Harry Kane has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision stands – and if he keeps to his word, then we’ll get him, because then Tottenham will have to buckle,” Hoeness said.

And now, according to the Daily Mail (latest transfer confidential newsletter) Bayern are fearful that Hoeness has simply acted to strengthen the resolve of Daniel Levy.

The Bundesliga champions are now fearful of a more difficult Levy. The Spurs supremo is notoriously hard work when it comes to selling his top assets. And after Hoeness’ comments, Bayern now think they’ve taken a step backwards.

Kane himself has now met with Ange Postecoglou but the new Spurs boss has been tight-lipped on those conversations.

Tottenham and Levy are believed to be looking at more than £100m to even consider letting Kane go.

Levy now has more ammo

Bayern are right to be a bit annoyed with Hoeness here. All his comments have done have poked the bear and now it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Levy simply hold his ground.

The last thing Bayern needed was to upset Levy. He’s already not wanting to sell, so now with these comments to look at and relay, his position is even stronger.

Kane will be wondering what is going on. But at the end of the day, Bayern need to pay up or shut up.