Sport1 reporter Kerry Hau has claimed that Bayern Munich board member Uli Hoeness’ recent comments about Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane have not been ‘well received’ by the German club.

Hau took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon after Hoeness spoke publicly about Bayern’s interest in Harry Kane yesterday.

Hoeness even mentioned Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, while suggesting he is confident Bayern will strike a deal with Spurs to sign Kane.

“Harry Kane has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision stands – and if it stays, then we’ll get him, because then Tottenham will have to buckle,” Hoeness told Sport1.

He added: “Levy is clever, he doesn’t name a number. First we have to get him to name a number.

“Of course he plays for time. I think he’s a savvy, super professional, I appreciate him a lot.” as quoted by the Guardian.

And it seems that Hoeness’ comments on Kane haven’t gone down well with people at Bayern Munich.

Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Off the back of yesterday’s comments, Sport1 reporter Kerry Hau has shared how Bayern Munich have reacted to the interview.

“The offensive statements by Uli Hoeneß about Harry Kane were not well received by Bayern and are classified by the people involved as unfortunate and unnecessary,” the reporter wrote.

“Nevertheless, there is still confidence that an agreement can be reached with Spurs in the coming weeks.”

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It certainly comes as a surprise to hear Hoeness speak so openly about Bayern’s interest in Kane, especially as he suggested the Spurs striker has agreed to a move to Germany.

Kane’s future has dominated the deadlines over the past few weeks and it seems likely that Hoeness’ comments won’t go down well with people at Tottenham.

Spurs will be desperate to keep hold of the 29-year-old as they bid to build a side in Ange Postecoglou’s image over the coming weeks.

But they will also want to avoid this transfer saga rumbling on throughout the summer window.