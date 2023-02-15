What Bayer Leverkusen value Tottenham target Piero Hincapie at











Bayer Leverkusen value Piero Hincapie at around £26.7 million after agreeing a new contract with the defender wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb.

Hincapie has been heavily linked with Spurs over the last few months. Of course, Tottenham will likely have to sign a new left-sided centre-back in the summer when Clement Lenglet’s loan ends.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Reports from The Sun towards the end of the January transfer window suggested that Hincapie was right near the top of Antonio Conte’s wishlist. However, Leverkusen were demanding that his £80 million release clause be triggered as the deadline loomed.

Tottenham target Hincapie could leave for £27m this summer

The Ecuador international would obviously end up staying put. And he has since signed a new contract with the Bundesliga side.

Photo by Markus Gilliar/Getty Images

That has not put an end to the speculation however. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Hincapie could still leave this summer. And it seems that Leverkusen’s asking price will be much more reasonable.

In fact, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Leverkusen currently value the 21-year-old at around €30 million. And there is no release clause in his new deal.

Tottenham certainly need to make big moves in the summer. The last couple of games have highlighted that they very much remain a work in progress under Conte.

They are currently dealing with injuries to the likes of Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma. And that has arguably exposed some of the lack of depth in the current squad.

With Eric Dier now suspended for the second-leg of their Champions League against AC Milan, Conte also needs to think about reshuffling his options at centre-back.

Lenglet has been a decent signing. But it is hard to make an argument that Tottenham should look to keep him. And with that, Hincapie may be a smart option as a replacement given his potential.