Tottenham told Bayer Leverkusen now want £80m for Piero Hincapie

Tottenham Hotspur have to be prepared to part with £80 million if they hope to sign Piero Hincapie in the final days of the January transfer window, according to a report from The Sun.

Spurs appear to be making progress in the window at long last. Arnaut Danjuma has arrived on loan. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has used the three words fans long to hear regarding Tottenham’s pursuit of Pedro Porro.

And they may not be done there.

Tottenham told Hincapie will cost £80m

The Sun reports that Antonio Conte still wants to sign another centre-back. And Hincapie is one of the names near the top of their wishlist.

They have been linked with the Ecuador international for some time. In fact, Romano told his Here We Go podcast earlier in the month that talks with the centre-back were expected.

For much of the window, it had appeared that Hincapie would cost a decent amount. The Sun previously suggested that he could command a fee of £34 million.

But it seems that that price has now sky-rocketed. In fact, The Sun reports that Bayer Leverkusen are now holding out for £80 million.

It is a shock to hear that the Bundesliga side want so much. But perhaps that is down to how close the deadline now is. Finding a replacement for the 21-year-old would not be easy.

Obviously, it is hard to see Tottenham making such an offer. The Sun reported earlier in the window that they were looking to make a £20 million bid. So it seems unlikely that they will go anywhere near the new asking price.

A move in the summer looks much more likely. Clement Lenglet’s loan spell from Barcelona will come to an end. And it is hard to imagine that Tottenham will look to keep the Frenchman.

Hincapie looks like a potential replacement. But if Leverkusen digs their heels in, Tottenham will surely have little interest in getting round the table in the coming hours.