What Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told Declan Rice after they met up at his house recently

Mikel Arteta has reportedly told Declan Rice how he will integrate him into his side during a meeting at the Arsenal boss’ house.

That’s according to London World, which claims that Arsenal are closing in on a £105 million deal to sign Rice.

Arsenal are finally edging closer to landing their top target this summer after Manchester City pulled out of the race to sign Rice.

The Gunners have already had two bids knocked back by West Ham, but ESPN reports that a £100m offer with £5m in add-ons has been lodged.

West Ham and Arsenal remain locked in talks over the payment structure and total fee, but a deal seems imminent.

Of course, Man City’s interest threatened to throw a spanner in the works for Arsenal. But the 24-year-old has always been set on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

And it seems that Mikel Arteta has already held a meeting with Rice at his house to discuss his role at Arsenal.

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

What Arteta has told Rice

London World claims a meeting between Rice and Arteta was held at the Arsenal manager’s house.

Arteta personally communicated to Rice how he thinks he will fit into the current Arsenal side.

It’s noted that throughout the talks, it became evident that Rice has always preferred to stay in London.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have found negotiations with West Ham to be testing, but they seem to have finally come to an agreement with their London rivals.

It will come as no real surprise that Arteta had already met with Rice ahead of his proposed switch to north London.

Indeed, Toby Cudworth recently claimed that the West Ham skipper is already friendly with Arteta.

It’s clear that Arteta has played a huge role in convincing Rice to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium and if a move goes through as expected, it will be a huge statement of intent from Arsenal.