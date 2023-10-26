What Ange Postecoglou did when a senior Tottenham player was rude to staff during pre-season

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed an excellent start to life at the club this season and already seems at home.

Postecoglou was known for several good traits during his time at Celtic, but few would have thought his tenure would have started just this well.

And a report from The Standard has now detailed some of the many ways in which Postecoglou has asserted his personality at Tottenham.

All managers have their ‘non-negotiables’, however, the Australian’s are really being listened to at Spurs.

And the report details that Postecoglou made a great example of how he wants his players to act during pre-season.

A senior player at Tottenham spoke to a member of the medical staff disrespectfully whilst away on pre-season tour.

And Postecoglou proceeded to give him a dressing down in front of the whole squad.

The manager has garnered respect from very early on – and it’s easy to see why.

So many of Postecoglou’s Tottenham players have improved this season, and that’s partly owed to this new culture.

Postecoglou didn’t expect Tottenham to start so well, so quickly this season

Of the players who have improved this season, Pedro Porro has to be one of the shining lights.

Along with Yves Bissouma, who was barely used by Antonio Conte, Porro looks like a different player this campaign.

Cristian Romero’s improvement can’t be understated either.

The defender is now often lauded as one of the best in the world by his Argentina and Tottenham teammates.

There’s a ton of positives for Tottenham and Postecoglou this season, and his team simply aren’t slipping up.

However, a trip to Crystal Palace will be a big test on Friday.

Roy Hodgson’s side endured an uncharacteristic drubbing against Newcastle United on the weekend and will seek a reaction.

There’s bound to be tough periods to come for this budding Spurs team but the players must now feel that they have a clear path to success under their new manager.