West Ham United fans will be very thankful for Alphonse Areola today and they showed their appreciation for the Frenchman at full-time.

A report from The Athletic has shared more information about the 30-year-old as he steps up into his new role at the club.

There was plenty of excitement at the London Stadium when Alphonse Areola signed for the club in 2021.

He initially joined on a year-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain before the deal was made permanent last summer for £7.75m.

Areola has spent much of his time at the club being a cup goalkeeper or filling in for Lukasz Fabianski.

Now, David Moyes has made Areola his first-choice goalkeeper and he repaid that faith yesterday.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Areola’s reaction to West Ham’s victory at full-time reflected the feelings of many of the those in the crowd.

An unbeaten start to the season after a tricky trip to Bournemouth and the visit of Chelsea is just what David Moyes needed.

Areola’s fantastic full-time reaction after West Ham won yesterday

The report from The Athletic suggests that as the final whistle went, Areola headed straight to goalkeeper coach Xavi Valero and embraced him.

Valero personally vouched for West Ham to sign Areola in 2021 after a brilliant campaign at Craven Cottage with Fulham.

Despite their London rivals being relegated that year, Areola was their player of the season and shone in an otherwise underwhelming side.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Valero and Moyes decided between them that Areola should take over from Fabianski this summer.

The Polish international admitted he was news ‘awfully’ when told by the pair that he would be replaced.

Areola had conceded his last four penalties for West Ham but was delighted at full-time when his ability to thwart the Argentinian helped his side earn three points.

Moyes has been very positive about the Frenchman during his time at the club despite his lack of league minutes.

He’s got the support of his teammates too and now finally has the chance to kick on at the London Stadium.