Alan Shearer says £12m Newcastle man was an ‘inspiration’ against Crystal Palace

Alan Shearer was quick to remind Newcastle United fans just how lucky they were to have Kieran Trippier at the club yesterday.

Shearer was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day and was waxing lyrical about the right side of Eddie Howe’s team against Crystal Palace.

As well as praising Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff, the Newcastle legend couldn’t stop short of heralding Trippier’s impact.

Shearer pointed out what a superb signing Trippier has been for Newcastle and said he was inspiring those around him.

He said: “Trippier winning the ball back there when they lose it, I mean what a signing he’s been.

“What an inspiration he is to everyone, the Newcastle fans love him.”

Of course, it was a very impressive performance from Howe’s team to beat a strong Palace side so emphatically.

And that will bode very well with Newcastle set to host Borussia Dortmund at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle are having to deal with various injury issues right now, but their squad is reacting quite brilliantly – just look at Jacob Murphy.

A winger that Shearer and goalkeeper Nick Pope were also full of praise for.

Shearer thinks Trippier is absolutely crucial for Newcastle

Although Howe’s squad has been coping well with injuries to the likes of Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes and Joelinton in recent weeks.

It may be a different story altogether if £12m Trippier were to miss a period.

Along with Bruno Guimaraes, it has to be argued that the right-back is as crucial as they come on Tyneside.

And Shearer must think that Trippier will need to be at this best if Newcastle are to seek further success in the Champions League this week.

Of course, at 33-years-old, the England international is showing a remarkable recovery rate in recent years.

Constantly relied upon by club and country, Trippier has proved an incredibly consistent performer.

And full-backs Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall must be learning so much from their skipper since joining the club.