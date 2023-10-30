Jermain Defoe has now been talking about just how good he thinks Eddie Nketiah can be for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta this season.

The pundit was speaking on Optus Sport’s ‘The Weekend Wrap’ and said that Nketiah has everything you need in a striker.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Defoe praised Nketiah’s performance against Sheffield United and said he was showing all of the right traits for Arsenal.

He said: “Nketiah, what a player. Someone who I like, I think all the stuff you want a centre-forward to do he does.

“He always gets into those areas where you’re going to score.

“This touch [for the first goal] makes the goal, absolutely kills the defender.

“Good centre-forwards are the first ones to come alive, confident, conviction, smashes it into the back of the net.

“But this goal here [his hat-trick goal] three touches, the first touch and the second one sets him up, and then not much backlift and then bang straight into the top corner, what a performance.”

Of course, Arsenal fans will now want to see Nketiah sustaining this kind of form when tougher tests arrive.

Defoe thinks Nketiah has everything needed to succeed at Arsenal

Jermain Defoe wasn’t alone in singing the England international’s praises following his hat-trick on Saturday.

Micah Richards was so pleased to see Nketiah hit back at his critics this weekend.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Richards thought the performance was incredibly timely given all the recent speculation that the £100k-a-week forward wasn’t good enough.

And whilst Nketiah will be enjoying all of this praise, he must surely know that there are bigger tests on the horizon.

Those criticising Nketiah of late may have still thought that the striker would have no issue putting away a struggling Sheffield United.

However, it’s Nketiah’s performance against the top sides that has been causing concern.

Both Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have had their share of frustrating performances this season.

But it was always clear that the duo would continue to have excellent moments – they’ve got too much talent not to.

However, Jermain Defoe does seem convinced that Nketiah has the ability to lead the line for Arsenal consistently, despite his doubters.