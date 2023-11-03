Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has reacted to the news that Cristian Romero has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award.

Spurs have been on fire this season. Son and James Maddison have been earning a ton of plaudits, but the one player who also deserves immense praise is World Cup winner Romero.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tottenham’s Heung-min Son reacts to Cristian Romero’s POTM nomination

The Premier League released their nominees for the Player of the Month award for performances in October, and Tottenham star Cristian Romero made the cut.

The Argentine has been fantastic for Spurs this season. He has formed an incredible partnership with Micky van de Ven at the back and has helped make his side’s defence incredibly solid.

Romero has always been a brilliant defender, but he had a season to forget last time out in a Tottenham shirt. He was deemed reckless on multiple occasions, and some of the criticism that came his way was deserved.

However, this season, the 25-year-old has barely put a foot wrong, and he completely deserves to be nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for his performances in October.

We’ve already told you how James Maddison reacted to the news yesterday. Now, Tottenham skipper Son Heung-min has had his say.

“What a player,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Tottenham star Romero faces tough competition

Every Tottenham fan will feel Cristian Romero deserves to win the Player of the Month award after his incredible performances in October.

However, the Argentine faces some stiff competition, with Arsenal star Declan Rice, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa among those nominated for the award as well.

Rice was arguably Arsenal‘s best player in October, while Salah managed to score five goals in three games last month. Luiz, despite being a defensive midfielder, managed to score twice for Unai Emery’s side.

It will be interesting to see who will end up picking up the award, but nobody can complain if Romero wins it.