James Maddison says Spurs have a 25-year-old in their ranks who’s a ‘top player’

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has praised Spurs teammate Cristian Romero on social media.

The Tottenham defender is in the running for October’s Premier League Player of the Month award.

On Thursday, Maddison posted an Instagram story in which he shared Tottenham’s post about Romero being in the running.

He also tagged Romero’s IG handle and wrote “top player” along with a flexed bicep emoji.

Romero enjoyed an outstanding month on a personal level with Tottenham, helping them go top of the Premier League table.

He was solid as Spurs defended a 1-0 lead away at Luton with 10 men, before contributing to another clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Fulham.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Romero also made 141 passes in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, the most on record by a Tottenham player in a Premier League match.

The 25-year-old is up against Douglas Luiz, Bryan Mbeumo, Pedro Neto, Declan Rice and Mohamed Salah for the award.

Should Romero win October’s accolade, it would complete a hat-trick of Tottenham players winning the award this season so far.

Maddison won August’s accolade, while fellow Tottenham ace Son Heung-min was the recipient of the September award.

Nomination shows Romero has got back to his best at Tottenham

It’s a tough call really. Romero certainly did well, but speaking as a neutral, there’s some strong competition this month.

It’s great to see Romero in the running. Last season you could often sense the frustration getting the better of him.

This term, he has a competent centre-back partner in Micky van de Ven who’s helped bring out the best in Romero, as well as a top manager in Ange Postecoglou

But at the end of the day, these awards don’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things.

The important thing is Spurs going all the way and getting over the line in the competitions they’re taking part in.